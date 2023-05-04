Biden Regime Scheming with Environmentalists to Unleash Backdoor Ban on Hunting and Fishing Across Parts of America

The Biden Regime’s quest to restrict the rights of American citizens never takes a day off. Their next mission is to take away your right to hunt and fish.

Fox News reported the regime is colluding with radical environmental groups to put this scheme into motion. Here is some background via Fox News:

In 2021, the Center for Biological Diversity — an influential environmental group with assets exceeding $40 million that advocates for stringent federal wildlife protections — sued the federal government over a Trump administration rule expanding hunting and fishing on 2.3 million acres across 147 wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries. Instead of defending the rule, the Biden administration asked the court to delay proceedings in the case in February 2022, and in November agreed to a settlement with the Center for Biological Diversity that stipulated the government would take wide-ranging steps to protect wildlife “harmed by expanded hunting and fishing” on national wildlife refuges. Under the settlement, the Federal Fish and Wildlife Services promised to expand lead ammunition prohibitions across various federal refuge properties beginning in 2026 as part of the 2023-2024 annual rule expected to be proposed in May.

Fox News reported that the Federal Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS) is now poised to act. In addition to banning lead ammunition, fishing tackle, the equipment used by anglers while fishing, will be banned as well.

This qualifies as a backdoor ban on hunting and fishing on federal land. Since the federal government owns 28% of the land in America, this qualifies as a significant chunk.

Todd Adkins, the vice president of government affairs for the Sportsmen’s Alliance, a pro-hunting group, explained why this qualifies as a ban in an interview with Fox News.

Raising the cost of hunting, raising the cost of fishing and raising the cost of our crowd doing their thing is objective number one, without a doubt, because they know if you make it more expensive, less people will do it.

The International Order of T. Roosevelt executive director Luke Hilgeman, though, has a plan to circumvent the regime’s efforts to ban hunting and fishing. He told Fox News his group will be leading an effort to get constitutional amendments on the ballot in states that do not have hunting and fishing as a state right.

IOTR says they are looking to secure Americans’ rights to hunt and fish in all 27 states that don’t currently have the right to do so. According to Fox News, Florida, Ohio, South Dakota and Iowa are the four priority states for 2024. Right now, only 23 states have an explicit state constitutional right to hunt and fish.

Such a strategy has an added bonus because ballot resolutions have the backing of a state’s citizens that can’t be overturned by legislation. Pro-Biden environmental and animal “rights” groups are currently pursuing total hunting bans in several states.

Hilgeman says there is a sense of urgency because we may be soon facing a future without no hunting and fishing in America.