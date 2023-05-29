Biden Laughs Off Trump Pardon (VIDEO)

Joe Biden laughed off a Trump pardon on Monday as he was about to board Marine One en route to New Castle, Delaware.

Biden stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn as he was about to depart for Delaware following Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Joe Biden was a confused mess at the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He quickly headed back to Delaware ahead of schedule Monday afternoon.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Joe Biden about DeSantis’ remarks on a possible Trump pardon.

Last week DeSantis said if he was elected president his priority would be to pardon January 6 political prisoners.

DeSantis also suggested Trump would be included.

“Did you see that Ron DeSantis said that if he became president, he would pardon Trump? Where are you on the idea of the president pardoning Trump?” Peter Doocy asked Biden.

Biden laughed and waved off the pardon.

WATCH: