Biden Heads to the Beach as Border Crisis Explodes, DHS Forces Officers to Work All Weekend

Joe Biden is headed to his Rehoboth Beach compound for the weekend as the border crisis explodes.
Title 42 expired Friday at midnight and a migrant child has already died in US custody.
The border crisis is out of control and Joe Biden doesn’t have a care in the world.
He will be spending the weekend in the Northeast far, far away from the US-Mexico border.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on Friday announced Joe Biden will be delivering a commencement speech at Howard University on Saturday morning.
“The president will then travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he and the first lady will remain over the weekend,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Meanwhile the Department of Homeland Security is forcing officers to work all weekend to deal with the influx of illegal aliens.
Fox News reported:
President Joe Biden will spend the weekend at his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware after forcing asylum officers along the souther border to work both weekend days to deal with the migrant surge following the end of the Title 42 public health order.
The announcement comes after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is forcing asylum officers to work through the weekend in an effort to deal with the surge of migrants at the southern border seeking to claim asylum in the U.S., Fox News Digital learned exclusively on Friday.
A DHS memo sent Friday morning by the associate director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Refugee, Asylum and International Operations (RAIO) and seen by Fox News Digital says that employees had been informed Thursday of the need for them to work at least one day this weekend — and now the agency is going a step further.
“Developments emerging over the course of the day made clear that more resources are needed, and we must take immediate steps to increase the number of staff available on both Saturday and Sunday to meet the need,” it says.
“In order to ensure full operational readiness, I must now ask that all Asylum Division employees, with limited exception, work both Saturday and Sunday this weekend,” Associate Director Ted Kim says.