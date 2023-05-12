Biden Heads to the Beach as Border Crisis Explodes, DHS Forces Officers to Work All Weekend

Joe Biden is headed to his Rehoboth Beach compound for the weekend as the border crisis explodes.

Title 42 expired Friday at midnight and a migrant child has already died in US custody.

The border crisis is out of control and Joe Biden doesn’t have a care in the world.

He will be spending the weekend in the Northeast far, far away from the US-Mexico border.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on Friday announced Joe Biden will be delivering a commencement speech at Howard University on Saturday morning.

“The president will then travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he and the first lady will remain over the weekend,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Meanwhile the Department of Homeland Security is forcing officers to work all weekend to deal with the influx of illegal aliens.

Fox News reported: