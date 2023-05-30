Belarus President Announces “There Will be Nuclear Weapons For Everyone” Who Join Union Between Russia and Belarus

As Ukraine edges closer to the bizarrely promised and promoted “Spring Offensive“, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a terrifying proposition to any nation that joins Russia and Belarus. Like an Oprah Christmas Special: Nukes for everyone.

According to NBC News, Lukashenko told Russian state TV:

“It’s very simple. You have to join the union between Belarus and Russia, and that’s it: There will be nuclear weapons for everyone.” “I think it’s possible,” Lukashenko added, saying that he was expressing his own view. “We need to strategically understand that we have a unique chance to unite.” Lukashenko, who is one of Putin’s staunchest supporters, made the comment in response to earlier remarks by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Kazakhstan, during a summit in Moscow on Wednesday.

In late March, Lukashenko addressed Belarusian lawmakers and government officials that Russian nukes deployed to Belarus would protect them from the West, who he claimed are “preparing to invade Belarus, to destroy our country.”

Last week, the Belarusian president confirmed that the plan to allocate nukes to Belarus has begun. According to the official Ministry of Defense Telegram channel (mod_russia):

Sergei Shoigu and Viktor Khrenin signed documents defining the procedure for keeping Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a special storage facility on the territory of Belarus. According to Sergei Shoigu, the measures taken by Russia and Belarus “comply with all current international legal obligations.” (translation via DeepL Translator)

Shoigu, who is Putin’s defense minister, has been vocal about the West’s proxy war in Ukraine. At a meeting in Minsk with his Belarusian counterpart, Shoigu said:

“The collective West is essentially waging an undeclared war against our countries…” The West, Shoigu said, was doing all it could “to prolong and escalate the armed conflict in Ukraine.”

This statement comes amidst continued pandering from US officials, including this exchange with Senator Lindsey Graham where he tells Zelensky it’s “the best money we’ve [US] ever spent”: