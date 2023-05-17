Barack Obama Destroyed After Revealing What Keeps Him Up at Night-Calls for Confiscating Guns from Law-Abiding Americans (VIDEO)

Former President Barack Obama was ridiculed Tuesday by Americans after he revealed during an interview keeps him up at night and called for gun confiscation.

Obama was interviewed by far-left CBS News “journalist” Nate Burleson, a former NFL player.

Burleson opened the conversation by asking Obama what needs to be done about gun violence in America. Obama responded by talking about how proponents of firearm confiscation need to engage with gun rights advocates.

Part of that work has to be done not just in those communities that already want to do something about gun violence, we have to also actively reach out to communities where gun ownership is an important tradition.

Burleson responded by whining about how “guns are as common as garden tools in certain communities.” Obama agreed and says America needs to do “something about the flood of military-grade weapons on the streets.”

The interview then takes a darker turn when Burleson asked Obama about his “radical solution” to guns in America.

Obama responds:

In Australia, you had one mass shooting 50 years ago and they said, we’re not doing that anymore. That is normally how you would expect a society to respond when your children are at risk.

Immediately following 1996 mass shooting, Australia confiscated 650,000 firearms from law-abiding owners. Obama wants lawmakers run roughshod over the Constitution and do the same in America.

Burleson later asked the former president a total softball question about the issue that most concerned him. His response was completely asinine.

Burleson: Post-presidency, what keeps you up at night? Obama: The thing that I’m most worried about is the degree to which we’ve now had a divided conversation, in part because we have a divided media. When I was coming up, you had three TV stations. And people were getting a similar sense of what is true and what isn’t, what was real and what was not. Today, what I’m most concerned about is the fact that because of the splintering of the media, we almost occupy different realities. Now, people will say, ‘Well, that didn’t happen, or I don’t believe that.

CBS’s Nate Burleson: “Post-presidency, what…keeps you up at night?” Barack Obama: “The thing…I’m most worried about is…a divided conversation in part b/c we have a divided media…When I was growing up, you had three TV stations…We almost occupy different realities.” pic.twitter.com/KrNWHjSgap — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 16, 2023

Americans mocked the disgraced former president in epic style. First his answer on guns:

Is he volunteering to help collect them? I would love to see how that works out for him. — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) May 16, 2023

Abolish his secret service protection detail first and I will still refuse. — General Gen X (@chilicon73) May 16, 2023

Well, he does like his lecturing. He is more than welcome to move there if he is so in love with their Government. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) May 16, 2023

And on his divided media answer:

Says the most coddled president ever with the press corp who served his admin on bended knees. — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) May 16, 2023

Well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions — Donkey kong (@Donkeykong69__) May 16, 2023