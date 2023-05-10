Bannon on Trump: “He’s Going to Field Strip Administrative State – and Incompetent, Dangerous, Thief, Scumbag, Joe Biden” (VIDEO)

Steve Bannon fired off on the Biden Crime Family and the administrative state on Wednesday following the historic House Oversight Committee’s press conference on the Biden family’s criminal and unethical acts.

The Oversight Committee on Wednesday announced they have now reviewe 170 Biden Family suspicious activity reports from the banking industry. This is an unheard of number and shows clear criminal intent by the Biden Crime family.

Chairman Jim Jorden Reveals GOP Lawmakers Have Now Reviewed 170 Biden Family Suspicious Activity Reports (Video)

Steve Bannon DID NOT hold back.

Steve Bannon: “He’s going to win the primary. He’s going to win the presidency again. And he’s going to return to power to field strip this administrative state that selects and props up this incompetent, dangerous, radical, thief, scumbag like Joe Biden and his criminal family.”

Via The War Room.

