Ballots Stolen In Philadelphia On Election Day

A local report by ABC 6 Action News in Philadelphia has revealed a total of eight mail-in ballots, along with other mail, were stolen on Election Day in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia police charged Jabrie Scott, 20, with “theft, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and evading arrest.”

Scott, along with other suspects, was spotted taking mail from mailboxes in the neighborhood of Northern Liberties.

After police were called to the scene, a pursuit occurred which ended when Scott crashed his car and the other suspects in Scott’s Charger fled the scene.

Philadelphia’s commissioners office were able to confirm 8 mail-in ballots were found inside of Scott’s car along with other pieces of stolen mail.

Per ABC 6 Action News:

In the most recent Democratic primary for the mayoral race in Philadelphia Charelle Parker was able to defeat the AOC and Bernie Sanders endorsed progressive Helen Gym.

Parker was the only Democrat candidate to campaign against drug injection sites popping up in Philadelphia.