Backwards Thinking: Democrat Cities Are Suing Kia and Hyundai for Making Cars Too Easy to Steal

Several Democrat cities across the United States that have defunded their police departments are suing Kia and Hyundai due to manufacturing cars that are easily stolen.

The City of Baltimore has sued both Hyundai and Kia in federal court for producing cars that lack anti-theft technology.

In the lawsuit the City of Baltimore is blaming Kia and Hyundai vehicles for making up 40% of car thefts in the city.

Back in March the city of Milwaukee sued Kia and Hyundai too for  creating “nuisance levels of automobile theft” in the city.

Baltimore City is suing Hyundai and Kia in federal court for actions the city says are fueling a “vehicular crime wave.”

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, claims the business decision by the automakers to not equip vehicles with anti-theft technology is behind the city’s massive spike in car thefts.

The increase car jackings of Kia and Hyundai vehicles spiked after a viral TikTok challenge showed people how to use a USB cable to steal a newer model of a KIA or Hyandai.

Baltimore and Milwaukee are not the first cities to blame Kia and Hyundai for an increase in car thefts in their city.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in 2022 the city of St. Louis is suing Kia and Hyundai over “rampant car thefts.”

ST. LOUIS CRIME: City Officials to Sue Car Manufacturers Because Criminals Are Stealing Cars

