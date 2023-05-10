AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers to Fight Leftwing Media in Court Over Restraining Order After Reporter Went to Her Home, Harassed Her Neighbors – Next Incident May Result in Reporters’ Arrest

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers will appear in court this morning against the Arizona Capitol Times after one of their reporters, Cameryn Sanchez, was slapped with a restraining order for harassing the Senator and her neighbors.

The leftwing media is absolutely livid that Senator Rogers obtained a favorable ruling in her initial complaint. The hearing today is at 1:30 local time.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Sanchez reportedly harassed Rogers in the Arizona Senate, made multiple visits to Rogers and her neighbors’ homes, and harassed neighbors with questions about where the Senator lives. The Gateway Pundit reported that a Judge ruled if she attempts to contact the Senator again, she “may be arrested and prosecuted.”

Senator Rogers’ neighbors reported the strange activity after being approached by reporters. Rogers also caught the reporters on her front door cameras.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Arizona Capitol Times released a statement regarding the injunction against one of their reporters for stalking and harassing GOP Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers after the reporter showed up at her home and questioned her neighbors.

They indicated that they would challenge the injunction, calling it “baseless and an unconstitutional prior restraint,” despite the reporter’s creepy newsgathering practice.

Imagine if this were a Gateway Pundit reporter showing up at the homes of Democratic officials who have repeatedly run away from our questions in public spaces. The biased leftwing media would have a field day celebrating the court’s decision.

Rogers has a home in Maricopa County and a home in her district in Flagstaff, Arizona. Like most legislators who live far away from the Arizona Capitol, Rogers stays at her Phoenix-area home when the legislature is in session.

The Gateway Pundit has reviewed multiple documents which list Rogers’ Flagstaff home as a primary residence, including her driver’s license, pilot’s license, voter ID, Arizona fishing license, and an American Legion membership card. It is well known that Rogers owns multiple properties in the State and travels across the State representing her constituents in a district comprising four Arizona Counties.

This is further evidenced by a public 2020 campaign finance complaint against Rogers, which was dismissed after an investigation by the Secretary of State’s office found “no evidence” that Rogers failed to list her proper residential address as a candidate for State Senate.

Az Central reports,

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers is scheduled for a court hearing on Wednesday to argue for the continuation of a restraining order against a reporter who visited her two Phoenix-area homes while gathering facts for an article. A Flagstaff judge last month approved the order against Camryn Sanchez, an Arizona Capitol Times reporter who Rogers claimed harassed her by the visits and for asking her questions on the Senate floor. Sanchez and the news organization seek to reverse the order, which allows police to arrest Sanchez if she goes to Rogers’ homes again over the next year. News media organizations and journalists rallied to Sanchez’s defense after learning of the order, calling it an affront to freedom of the press. “We intend to challenge this injunction on behalf of Ms. Sanchez because it is baseless and an unconstitutional prior restraint against a reporter investigating public allegations involving the senator,” Capitol Times Publisher Michael Gorman said in a column about the order.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the hearing in Flagstaff.