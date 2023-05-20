Georgia Couple Arrested After 10-Year-Old Abused Child Weighing 37 Pounds Escapes Home Looking for Food

Police arrested a couple in Griffin, Georgia outside of Atlanta after their 37 pound, 10-year-old son was found walking the street looking for food.
The little boy had been starved and abused for years.
Tyler and Krista Schindley, are accused of withholding food and medical treatment for their young son for several years. They are accused of attempting malice murder – the most serious murder charge in Georgia.
The child was also disfigured from physical abuse and suffered beatings.
The couple had four other children in the house when they were arrested. There is no word yet on their condition. The children were put in protective services.
Two other children ran away from from the home according to Tyler Schindley’s former wife.
The Daily Mail reported:
Melissa Waynette of Ohio said the 10-year-old boy who was allegedly starved and abused by Tyler and Krista Schindley was not hers, but that two of her children she shared with Tyler had also lived in Griffin, GA with the couple until recently.
One of her sons escaped the home two years ago after tracking down Waynette through social media, while the other, she said, was returned to her two months ago.
‘They [the Schindleys] just called me one day and said pick him up at the airport tonight and sent him with nothing,’ said Waynette, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday. ‘I don’t really know why the decision was made to send him away. My older son ran away from home when he was 17 and was able to find me through social media,’ she said.
Tyler and Krista Schindley were arrested after their emaciated son was found wandering around their upscale Griffin neighborhood in search of food.