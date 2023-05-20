Georgia Couple Arrested After 10-Year-Old Abused Child Weighing 37 Pounds Escapes Home Looking for Food

Police arrested a couple in Griffin, Georgia outside of Atlanta after their 37 pound, 10-year-old son was found walking the street looking for food.

The little boy had been starved and abused for years.

Tyler and Krista Schindley, are accused of withholding food and medical treatment for their young son for several years. They are accused of attempting malice murder – the most serious murder charge in Georgia.

The child was also disfigured from physical abuse and suffered beatings.

The couple had four other children in the house when they were arrested. There is no word yet on their condition. The children were put in protective services.

Two other children ran away from from the home according to Tyler Schindley’s former wife.

The Daily Mail reported: