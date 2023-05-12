Associated Press Report: Trans Minors ‘Protected from Parents’ Under New Law in Washington

Washington state has just passed a new law related to children and transgenderism, and the Associated Press headline for the story is something that would make Orwell sit up and take notice.

The headline reads:

“Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law”

Protected from parents…

Yep, this is a real headline from the @AP. pic.twitter.com/pk1mD1ZiNi — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 10, 2023

This is taking a controversial issue and making it ten times more explosive by painting parents as the villains if they don’t consent to transitioning their children.

It elevates the state to a more important position than parents.

ABC News ran the story with its original headline:

Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law Minors seeking gender-affirming care in Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents under a measure Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday. The new law is part of a wave of legislation this year in Democratic-led states intended to give refuge amid a conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked transgender rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors. Licensed shelters and host homes in Washington had generally been required to notify parents within 72 hours when a minor came into their care. Under the new law, facilities can instead contact the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, which could then attempt to reunify the family if feasible. Youths will also be allowed to stay at host homes — private, volunteer homes that temporarily house young people without parental permission. “With this bill, Washington leads the way by taking a more compassionate, developmentally appropriate, and reasoned approach to support these youth as they access gender-affirming treatment and reproductive health care services,” Inslee said shortly before signing the measure.

David Strom of Hot Air makes an excellent observation about this:

To be honest, transgender ideology is merely an excuse to do this, as the goal has always been to blow up the family. The advantage of transgender ideology is that it provides a “compassionate” and “medical” excuse to push this agenda, giving it the air of legitimacy in many people’s eyes. If the state simply said “We want to separate children from parents to groom them into shock troops for our agenda” the effort wouldn’t fly. But put a gloss of “saving lives” with “care” and enough liberals just nod along, not wanting to appear retrograde like those evil conservatives. Stalin set children against their families, as did Mao. The East Germans recruited children as ideological shock troops as well. This is exactly the same thing, as are all the propaganda efforts in the schools.

We are in uncharted territory here.

The left will not stop pushing this issue and conservatives are not backing down. This is not simple policy dispute. It tears at the fabric of the American family. It’s dangerous.