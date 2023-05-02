Associated Press Poll Finds More Than Half of Americans Don’t Trust Media, Blame Press for Dividing the Country

A new poll from the Associated Press has found that more than half of the country doesn’t trust the media and three-fourths of Americans believe the media is dividing the country.

The only people who will be surprised by this are people who work in media. They see themselves as heroes.

Anyone who has been paying attention, sees the media as mostly made up of propagandists who do nothing but attack Republicans and try to advance the Democrat agenda.

From the Associated Press:

Americans fault news media for dividing nation: AP-NORC poll When it comes to the news media and the impact it’s having on democracy and political polarization in the United States, Americans are likelier to say it’s doing more harm than good. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults say the news media is increasing political polarization in this country, and just under half say they have little to no trust in the media’s ability to report the news fairly and accurately, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. The poll, released before World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, shows Americans have significant concerns about misinformation — and the role played by the media itself along with politicians and social media companies in spreading it — but that many are also concerned about growing threats to journalists’ safety. “The news riles people up,” said 53-year-old Barbara Jordan, a Democrat from Hutchinson, Kansas. Jordan said she now does her own online research instead of going by what she sees on the TV news. “You’re better off Googling something and learning about it. I trust the internet more than I do the TV.”

Jazz Shaw of Hot Air adds a few more details:

The AP’s analysis of its own poll frets over the possibility that more people are likely to get their news from social media rather than believing what they see on television or in the newspapers. (Ya think?) Trying to find some flowers in this garden of weeds, the AP notes that slightly more than half of respondents have at least “some” confidence in the news media’s ability to “report the news fully and fairly.” But just 16% said they were “very” confident. Almost half (45%) said they had “little to no” confidence in that claim. And how about the media’s ability to promote and strengthen democracy? 20% said the MSM is doing that. Twice as many said that the press is actively harming democracy. The rest would not or could not say one way or the other.

This follows a Poyntner poll in June 2021 that found that the US ranks dead last in media trust — at 29% — among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries,

The media has become nothing more than an arm of the Democrat party.

Everyone can see it but them.