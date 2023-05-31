Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Micki Witthoeft Arrested After Striking Demonic Antifa Organizer and Stalker ‘Anarchy Princess’ …UPDATED

by

Ashli Babbitt’s mother, Micki Witthoeft, being arrested

Micki Witthoeft, the mother of slain Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbitt, was arrested on Tuesday evening after striking an Antifa organizer outside of the Washington, D.C. jail where many of the January 6 defendants are detained.

Witthoeft was hosting a vigil for the political prisoners outside of the DC jail when she was apprehended by Metropolitan Police officers at approximately 6:45 pm. 

Police are seen handcuffing Witthoeft and seating her in the back of a paddy wagon, in footage recorded by Helena Gibson, a January 6 advocate from Florida in attendance of the vigil.

WATCH:

 

On Memorial Day, supporters of January 6 defendants held a Memorial Day march from the Capitol to the DC Jail for Babbitt.

An Antifa organizer harassed  Witthoeft as she and a small group of demonstrators carried American flags and walked toward the jail.

“Ashli Babbitt!” chanted the crowd.

“Fuck Ashli Babbitt!” yelled the counter-protesting live-streamer who reportedly goes by the name “Anarchy Princess.”  
Anarchy Princess regularly stalks Micki Witthoeft and chants about how worms are eating her daughter.  She is a very sick and abusive person.  This has been going on for months.

“Terrorists are coming through your neighborhood! Ashli Babbitt’s mom, domestic terrorist!!” the agitator yelled through a bullhorn. “Nazis [are] coming. Fuck Ashli Babbitt.”

Moments later, Witthoeft shoved the Antifa supporter.

But the Antifa organizer proceeded to agitate the group of J6 advocates, yelling profanities at them as they walked towards the jail.

While surrounded by police, Witthoeft grabbed the bullhorn from Anarchy Princess and threw it to the ground.

WATCH:

UPDATE: Micki Witthoeft contacted The Gateway Pundit tonight and told us she was arrested but was out in time to join the nightly singing of the National Anthem at the DC Gulag.

Photo of author
Alicia Powe
Alicia is an investigative journalist and multimedia reporter. Alicia's work is featured on numerous outlets including the Gateway Pundit, Project Veritas, World Net Daily, Townhall and Media Research Center, where she exposes fraud and abuse in government, media, Big Tech, and Big Pharma and public corruption. She has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She served in the Correspondence Department of the George W. Bush administration and as a War Room analyst for the Rudy Giuliani Presidential Committee. She brings her brand of truth to Red Voice Media in a new weekly show.

You can email Alicia Powe here, and read more of Alicia Powe's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.