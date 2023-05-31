Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Micki Witthoeft Arrested After Striking Demonic Antifa Organizer and Stalker ‘Anarchy Princess’ …UPDATED

Micki Witthoeft, the mother of slain Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbitt, was arrested on Tuesday evening after striking an Antifa organizer outside of the Washington, D.C. jail where many of the January 6 defendants are detained.

Witthoeft was hosting a vigil for the political prisoners outside of the DC jail when she was apprehended by Metropolitan Police officers at approximately 6:45 pm.

Police are seen handcuffing Witthoeft and seating her in the back of a paddy wagon, in footage recorded by Helena Gibson, a January 6 advocate from Florida in attendance of the vigil.

WATCH:

On Memorial Day, supporters of January 6 defendants held a Memorial Day march from the Capitol to the DC Jail for Babbitt.

An Antifa organizer harassed Witthoeft as she and a small group of demonstrators carried American flags and walked toward the jail.

“Ashli Babbitt!” chanted the crowd.

“Fuck Ashli Babbitt!” yelled the counter-protesting live-streamer who reportedly goes by the name “Anarchy Princess.” Anarchy Princess regularly stalks Micki Witthoeft and chants about how worms are eating her daughter. She is a very sick and abusive person. This has been going on for months.

“Terrorists are coming through your neighborhood! Ashli Babbitt’s mom, domestic terrorist!!” the agitator yelled through a bullhorn. “Nazis [are] coming. Fuck Ashli Babbitt.”

As the Ashli Babbitt Memorial Day march got closer to the DC Jail, Anarchy Princess shouted through the megaphone that there's "Terrorists coming through your neighborhood!" "Ashli Babbitt's mom, domestic terrorist!" she yelled. "Nazis incoming! Insurrectionist losers!" In… pic.twitter.com/JQC6tiXy8K — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 30, 2023

Moments later, Witthoeft shoved the Antifa supporter.

But the Antifa organizer proceeded to agitate the group of J6 advocates, yelling profanities at them as they walked towards the jail.

While surrounded by police, Witthoeft grabbed the bullhorn from Anarchy Princess and threw it to the ground.

WATCH:

Ashli Babbitt's mother struck an anti-fascist organizer last night at a rally outside of the DC jail. pic.twitter.com/1hSLgQzzsm — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 30, 2023

UPDATE: Micki Witthoeft contacted The Gateway Pundit tonight and told us she was arrested but was out in time to join the nightly singing of the National Anthem at the DC Gulag.