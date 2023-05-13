Armed Open Border Law Enforcement – Owen Shroyer Video: Armed Federal Agents Sent to Border to Protect Illegals Entering Country – As Democrats Try to Strip Americans of Their Second Amendment Rights

Infowars host Owen Shroyer traveled to the open US border with Mexico as Title 42 was lifted this year.  Tens of thousands of illegals have already stormed the border and are being relocated across the US with government benefits.

Shroyer released video of armed federal agents protecting illegal aliens as they invade the US.  Owen pointed out the obvious hypocrisy.

Owen Shroyer:  “Look at this, they get protected with guns but the Democrats want to take guns from you.  So guns to protect illegal immigrants but you all aren’t allowed to have guns when the Democrats ban all of your assault weapons.  This is just ludicrous man.  This is a clown world I live in… Open borders law enforcement. This is what you get when clowns run your country.”

Via Infowars.

A record 83,000 illegals cross the US border this week. Thank you, Democrats. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the border is secure.

Via Bill Melugin.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

