Armed Open Border Law Enforcement – Owen Shroyer Video: Armed Federal Agents Sent to Border to Protect Illegals Entering Country – As Democrats Try to Strip Americans of Their Second Amendment Rights

Infowars host Owen Shroyer traveled to the open US border with Mexico as Title 42 was lifted this year. Tens of thousands of illegals have already stormed the border and are being relocated across the US with government benefits.

Shroyer released video of armed federal agents protecting illegal aliens as they invade the US. Owen pointed out the obvious hypocrisy.

Owen Shroyer: “Look at this, they get protected with guns but the Democrats want to take guns from you. So guns to protect illegal immigrants but you all aren’t allowed to have guns when the Democrats ban all of your assault weapons. This is just ludicrous man. This is a clown world I live in… Open borders law enforcement. This is what you get when clowns run your country.”

Via Infowars.

A record 83,000 illegals cross the US border this week. Thank you, Democrats. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the border is secure.

Via Bill Melugin.