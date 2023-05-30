AOC Has Melt Down Over AOC Parody Twitter Account Mocking Her Stupidity

After a 3-year suspension, the “AOCPress” Twitter account is back and better than ever!

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (NY) on Tuesday melted down over a parody Twitter account mocking her stupidity.

The Twitter account, “AOCPress” – clearly identifies itself as parody.

However, AOC is melting down because the parody account is perfectly illustrating how braindead she is.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged the existence of the parody Twitter account and cautioned her followers.

“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” AOC said in a tweet blasting Elon Musk for replying to the parody account. “It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread.”

“I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see,” she said.

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2023

The responses were hilarious.

I’m still not going to date you. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

It’s a parody account – cry more. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 30, 2023

The AOC team is worried that a parody account is being taken seriously and mistaken for the real AOC.

Think about that. — Jake 2.0 (@bigsky) May 30, 2023

It's clearly marked as a parody. You should also mark your own account as a parody because you're like a parody of a politician. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2023

AOCPress posted the exact same tweet in an effort to mock the Democrat lawmaker for being concerned people would actually fall for a parody account.

It’s nearly impossible to distinguish the difference between AOC’s real tweets and the parody tweets.

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

The AOC parody account fired off a series of hilarious tweets after setting Twitter ablaze.

“Today feels like Jan 6 all over again,” AOC Press tweeted.

Today feels like Jan 6 all over again. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

“I’m having my staff report every single tweet that makes fun of me to the DOJ.” AOC Press tweeted.

I’m having my staff report every single tweet that makes fun of me to the DOJ. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

When asked what they hope to accomplish with the AOC parody account, the individual told The Gateway Pundit: “To highlight her stupidity and show the world how dumb she actually is.”