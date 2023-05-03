AOC Calls for Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein to Retire

by

Democrat Representative of New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has just called for Senator Dianne Feinstein of California to retire.

Feinstein who is currently 89 years old has been away from the Capitol for months after she was hospitalized with shingles back in March.

AOC wrote in a post on the new social media app Blue Sky that Feinstein’s “refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm to the judiciary – precisely where repro rights are getting stripped.”

The lawmaker from New York continued “That failure means now in this precious window Dems can only pass GOP- approved nominees.”

 

AOC is not the only Democrat lawmaker calling for Feinstein to retire.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif) and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn) have both called for Feinstein to resign from office due to not showing up to work.

In total Feinstein has missed 62 votes this year out of 80 votes.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported Democrats failed to temporarily replace her which has caused for Joe Biden’s judicial nominations to be paused.

READ:

Senate Democrats Fail to Temporarily Replace Feinstein on Judiciary Committee

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.