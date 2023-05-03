AOC Calls for Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein to Retire

Democrat Representative of New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has just called for Senator Dianne Feinstein of California to retire.

Feinstein who is currently 89 years old has been away from the Capitol for months after she was hospitalized with shingles back in March.

AOC wrote in a post on the new social media app Blue Sky that Feinstein’s “refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm to the judiciary – precisely where repro rights are getting stripped.”

The lawmaker from New York continued “That failure means now in this precious window Dems can only pass GOP- approved nominees.”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is calling on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign, the latest sign of pressure the California Democrat faces from her own party to step down https://t.co/GGJXH9JR2D — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2023

AOC is not the only Democrat lawmaker calling for Feinstein to retire.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif) and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn) have both called for Feinstein to resign from office due to not showing up to work.

In total Feinstein has missed 62 votes this year out of 80 votes.

BREAKING: Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) calls on Senator Diane Feinstein to resign. The 89-year-old California senator has spent nearly two months away from the Capitol and has reportedly tied up judicial nominations. Here’s what he said: “It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to resign. We… pic.twitter.com/LV44nnhcAg — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 13, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported Democrats failed to temporarily replace her which has caused for Joe Biden’s judicial nominations to be paused.

