Another Casualty of the Biden Economy: Christmas Tree Shops Files for Bankruptcy

On Friday, discount home-goods retailer Christmas Tree Shops filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. The move would close 10 underperforming stores with plans to exit chapter 11 by the end of the summer.

The move follows other major retailers economic woes. David’s Bridal filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and will lay off more than 9,000 employees.The bridal dress retailer has $257 million in debt, according to court documents, CBS News reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late April after efforts to raise equity to keep the business afloat failed.

The slew of bankruptcies is in addition to the shuttering of major retails in blue cities, such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Nordstrom, that are hemorrhaging money because of rampant crime.

The Wall Street Journal reports: