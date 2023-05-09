Ana Navarro of ‘The View’ Says Blacks/Hispanics Not ‘Immune’ from Being ‘White Supremacist’ (VIDEO)

As you may have noticed, some people on the left are in a mad dash to label the recent shooter in Allen, Texas as a white supremacist, which seems to defy basic logic.

In support of this narrative, Ana Navarro of ‘The View’ recently said that minorities are not immune from being white supremacists.

How is this show still on the air? Who watches this and believes they are getting thoughtful analysis based in reality?

NewsBusters reports:

Navarro: Blacks/Hispanics Not ‘Immune’ from Being ‘White Supremacist’ As a follow-up to their earlier conversation on Monday where they denied that mental illness played a key role in mass shootings, even proclaiming that the mentally ill were immune from committing mass shootings, the radical cast of ABC’s The View dove to a new level of lunacy as faux-conservative co-host Ana Navarro proclaimed that blacks and Hispanics were not “immune” from “being a white supremacist.” It’s an accusation that has been leveled at black and Hispanics just for voting Republican… Before doing her habitual quotation of FBI Director Christopher Wray, she lashed out at those who call out her racism. “And so, you know, Christopher Wray – These are not my words. So people don’t start with the I’m a race-baiter crap!” she spat. “Christopher Wray said the biggest threat to our democracy is white supremacy and domestic terrorism. He testified before Congress,” she declared before lashing out again, this time at Republicans for trying to tackle mental health instead of curtailing gun rights, saying they “should be ashamed of themselves.” Also latching onto the race angle, Navarro made her proclamation on white supremacy. “Look, being Hispanic or being black does not – or being anything, does not make you immune from being racist, from being radicalized, from being a white supremacist, from being evil, from being homicidal,” she asserted.

Here’s the video:

"Being Hispanic or being black or being anything does not make you immune from being … a white supremacist" – Ana Navarro. pic.twitter.com/Mjvh6PbNju — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 8, 2023

Just stunning stupidity.

One of the dumbest arguments ever made related to racism is now starting to gain momentum. The argument is that people who aren't white and have never made statements claiming the supremacy of whites are white supremacists bc of their politics. You have to be stupid believe this. https://t.co/CWo8UgWfD5 — The Patriot Page (@ThePatriotPage1) May 8, 2023

It must physically hurt to be this stupid. https://t.co/dWIfViSm0i — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) May 8, 2023

The View is a clown show. It is easily the most politically toxic garbage on television.