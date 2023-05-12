America First Legal: Documents Reveal Homeland Security Listed Pro-Life Moms as “Radicalization Suspects” – With Examples

The record of the Department of Homeland Security’s attacks on Americans of faith, particularly Catholics, is long and disturbing.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported on Chris Wray’s FBI memo warning agents of the dangerous ‘radical traditionalist Catholic ideology’ gaining popularity in the country. The memo was posted at UncoverDC.com by former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin.

As TGP reported in April, the FBI is also infiltrating Catholic parishes and engaging in outreach to Catholic leaders to spy on Americans practicing their Christian faith.

Now, America First Legal has obtained documents showing DHS using a pro-life mother as an example of a potential “radicalization suspect.” The violence prevention training guide is dated just days after Joe Biden took office.

The “radical” pro-life mom’s profile reads, “This is Ann, a resident of Elkville in rural America. Ann has always been religious but since the death of her mother, she’s become increasingly devout. She’s a regular in the small-town community, active in several church groups. While she has always been protective of her four kids, she has become increasingly more concerned about the welfare of other children including the unborn.”

Agents are then guided on ways to address this radical behavior when Ann questions whether “the bible justifies violence in defense of life” during a prayer group meeting and calls the mayor of her small town a “baby killer” at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Another scenario raises the question of whether a hairdresser, who Ann has shared her pro-life views with, should research pro-life groups or contact the sheriff to learn about when such behavior could become a problem.

The New York Post reports: