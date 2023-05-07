Allen Outlet Mall Shooter: Male, Dressed in Black, Wearing Tactical Gear with Likely Tattoo on His Hand – The Allen Mall Is a Gun-Free Zone

UPDATE: At least nine people are dead including the shooter today following a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

At least three more are in critical condition.

* * * * * * * * * *

An active gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets, resulting in multiple victims.

The sheriff’s office told WFAA that the suspected shooter is dead.

The shooter drove up his car, jumped out of the vehicle, and started shooting at people outside the mall.
The shooting was captured by another driver in the parking lot.

The Allen Outlet Mall is a gun-free zone.
Via Kyle Becker.

The shooter, was shot by an off-duty police officer.

The shooter, who has not yet been identified, appears to be a Hispanic male with some sort of tattoo on his hand.

