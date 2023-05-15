Ahead of Swearing In of Radical Progressive Chicago Mayor Johnson, 49 Shootings on Mother’s Day Weekend

Radical progressive Brandon Johnson is inheriting a violent city from out-going failed Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

For four years, Lightfoot let her city burn with rampant crime and violence.

And while Chicago voters may have had enough of Lightfoot, they doubled down on the progressive soft approach on crime by electing Johnson. Johnson will be sworn in on Monday.

Over Mother’s Day weekend, the city was once again engulfed in violence. According to ABC 7 News, “at least 49 people were shot and seven died over the last three days in locations all over the city.”

On Friday, mothers who lost children to violence, begged the community for calm over the weekend to no avail.

ABC7 News reports: