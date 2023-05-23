Dem Strategist Says Florida is Becoming a ‘Terrorist State’ But That Didn’t Stop Her From Spending Spring Break There (Video)

After enjoying the hospitality of the Sunshine State with her family for Spring Break, Democrat strategist Aisha C. Mills praised the NAACP’s travel advisory against the state of Florida and refers to it as becoming a ‘terrorist state.’

The Gateway Pundit reported on the NAACP warning black Americans to avoid Florida in a recent statement. The NAACP claims Florida is “openly hostile to black Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ individuals.”

The former civil rights group released this statement on Saturday. They’re very angry that they won’t teach critical race theory and push anti-white hatred in the state.

In an interview with MSNBC, Mills praised the NAACP’s stance on Florida, though it certainly did not sway her from enjoying time there with her family over Spring Break.

Democratic activist @AishaCMills: “I just took my family to spring break in Fla. [despite things] getting to the point where Fla. is about to be a terrorist state to many of us here in America. As a lesbian & a black woman, I don’t want to have anything to do with the place” pic.twitter.com/BNkw2jzJik — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 22, 2023

Mills said, “I really appreciate the NAACP’s guidance on this issue. I just took my family to spring break in Florida, and I think about all the folks who travel there for sun and joy and peace and restoration and to be reminded that actually this is getting to the point where Florida is about to be a terrorist state to many of us here in America, certainly as a lesbian, as a Black woman, I don’t want to have anything to do with the place.”

“I think about all the other people who don’t want to travel there… I think it was very clever on behalf of the NAACP, I thank them, for issuing this broad guidance. Really what it does is it turns a remarkable lens on the United States and highlights how bigotry and bias and ignorance do as much harm as we accuse other countries of doing to people that they suppress.”