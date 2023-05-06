Actor Richard Dreyfuss Says Oscar Diversity Rules “Make Me Vomit”

Actor Richard Dreyfuss shared, in a recent interview on Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, that the new diversity rules imposed by the Oscars for films to be eligible for the “Best Picture” award “make me vomit.”

The policies, set for 2024, requires eligibility for the “Best Picture” category will dependent upon meeting two of four stipulated diversity benchmarks. His remarks surrounding the requirements begins at 19:40.

Hoover: What do you think of the new inclusion standards for films?

Dreyfuss: They make me vomit.

Hoover: Why?

Dreyfuss: Because, this is an art form. It is also a form of commerce, and it makes money. But it’s an art. No one should be telling me, as an artist, that I have to give in to the most current idea of what morality is.

And what are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people’s feelings? You can’t legislate that. And you have to let life be life.

And I’m sorry. I don’t think there is a minority or a majority in the country that has to be catered to like that.

You know, Laurence Olivier was the last white actor to play Othello. And he did it in 1965. And he did it in blackface. And he played a Black man brilliantly.

Am I being told that I will never have a chance to play a Black man? Is someone else being told that if they’re not Jewish, they shouldn’t play The Merchant of Venice?

Are we crazy?

Do we not know that art is art?

This is so patronizing. It’s so thoughtless and treating people like children.

Hoover: Do you think there is a difference between the question of representation and who is allowed to represent other groups? For example, as you said, somebody representing The Merchant of Venice, and the case of blackface explicitly in this country given the history of slavery and the sensitivities around Black racism. Do you think there is a difference between those?

Dreyfuss: There shouldn’t be.

Hoover: Why?

Dreyfuss: Because it’s patronizing. Because it says we’re so fragile that we can’t have our feelings hurt. We have to anticipate having our feelings hurt, our children’s feelings hurt.

We don’t know how to stand up and bop the bully in the face.

The benchmarks required for ‘Best Picture’ are: