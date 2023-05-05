A Confused Joe Biden Stuns CNN, Tells Reporters to Scram, Claims He’s Doing a “Major Press Conference” This Afternoon – But He’s Not (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday appeared publicly on camera for the first time since Monday.

Biden’s handlers trotted him out for a quick meeting in the Roosevelt Room.

After a quick meeting Joe Biden told the reporters to scram.

Biden claimed he’s doing a “major press conference” this afternoon.

He’s not.

“I’m doing a major press conference this afternoon, so I love you all, but I’d like to ask you to leave,” Biden said to obedient reporters.

CNN’s John King was stunned.

“This is news to us,” John King said of Biden’s claim he’s doing a “major press conference” today.

WATCH:

It turns out Joe Biden is just confused.

He’s giving an interview to far left MSNBC tonight.