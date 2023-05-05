5th Grade Teacher Who Showed Students LGBT-Themed Disney Movie Says “Rights as Parents… Are Gone When Your Child is in the Public School System” (VIDEO)

Jenna Barbee, a 5th grade teacher at Winding Waters K-8 school in Spring Hill, Florida who showed her students an LGBT-themed Disney movie said parents are “ignorant” and have no rights.

She said the quiet part out loud.

Barbee is under investigation for showing her 10-year-old students “Strange World,” a 2022 Disney movie featuring a biracial and gay character.

“Yesterday, the Disney movie ‘Strange World’ was shown in your child’s classroom,” the school district said. “While not the main plot of the movie, parts of the story involves a male character having and expressing feelings for another male character. In the future, this movie will not be shown. The school administration and the district’s Professional Standards Dept is currently reviewing the matter to see if further corrective action is required.”

She ran to CNN to complain that she couldn’t groom children anymore.

Barbee also lashed out at parents and claimed their “rights are gone” when their child is in school.

Your “rights as a parent, those rights are gone when your child is in the public school system,” she said on CNN on Tuesday.

VIDEO: