50 Marines Spot Triangular UFO As Big As Football Field

A massive black triangular UFO with flashing lights was spotted by 50 US Marines at Camp Wilson in California.

Several officers at Camp Wilson was even able to snap photos and videos of the strange unidentified flying object.

The video of the UFO was taken between 8:24 pm and 8:30 pm on April 20, 2021.

Here’s a better look at the triangular UFO:

Per The Daily Mail:

A giant ‘black triangular shape’ UFO hovering over a California military base was caught on six videos and witnessed by 50 US Marines in 2021.

One stunning picture shot by an officer at Camp Wilson in Twentynine Palms on April 20, 2021 shows the apparently triangular object with lights on its edges, above the desert mountains – where it hovered for 10 minutes according to witnesses.

Videos show the lights of what some of the Marines believe was a craft, hanging in the dark sky, shot between 8.24pm and 8.30pm.

Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp were the journalists who were able to obtain the photos and videos from Camp Wilson and they released it on their podcast Weaponized.

In their latest podcast episode they noted the US military “mobilized ground units, dispatched helicopters, and fired off flares to try and illuminate the mystery craft.”

Anthony Scott

