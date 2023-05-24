24 Republican Governors Offer to Help Texas Defend Its Southern Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott put the word out that Texas needs help handling the situation at their southern border.

24 Republican governors stepped up and answered the call.

This is the job of the federal government, but Joe Biden is MIA so someone has to fill the void.

Just The News reports:

24 Republican governors commit to help Texas defend its border Twenty-four Republican governors have responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for help to secure its border with Mexico. “The federal government’s response handling the expiration of Title 42 has represented a complete failure of the Biden Administration,” the governors said in a joint statement, referring to the end of the public health authority, Title 42, which expired at midnight on May 11. Title 42 allowed for the quick expulsion of foreign nationals who’d entered the U.S. illegally during the COVID-19 pandemic. With its end, an estimated 150,000 foreign nationals from all over the world are waiting in Mexico to illegally enter the U.S. at any moment, border officials say. This is after at least more than 7 million people have been apprehended or reported evading capture by law enforcement since President Joe Biden’s been in office. The Biden administration recently sent 1,500 military personnel to the border and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent several thousand federal employees to help Border Patrol agents expedite processing of foreign nationals into the U.S., not to block their entry, administration officials have explained… The governors pledging support in addition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is deploying troops and resources in the next 24 hours, include those of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

This is great news.

I thank my fellow Governors for their support as Texas responds to Biden's border crisis. Idaho & Florida have answered our call. Look forward to other Governors joining our effort to provide the security Biden has failed to deliver for Americans.https://t.co/SDY7x8utaP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 17, 2023

In @JoeBiden's America, every state is a border state. So I'm happy to hear that 24 Republican Governors have agreed to help defend Texas's border. If I were in @9thFloorAZ, Arizona would be leading this fight. We can't afford to sit on the sidelines. https://t.co/TAZG7yKtxm — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 18, 2023

🇲🇽 🇺🇸 Tennessee Governor Bill Lee along with 23 other Republican governors have responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for help to secure its border with Mexico.https://t.co/ZLUm6QuKQq — Tennessee Conservative News (@TnCoNews1) May 17, 2023

These Republican governors deserve praise.

They’re doing the job the Biden administration won’t do.