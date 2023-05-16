16-Year-Old Alexandria High School Student Dies Suddenly at Home

A freshman at Alexandria City High School was found dead in his room on Tuesday morning, and his family is still looking for answers about what happened.

Yonatan Vazquez Méndez, 16, was found lifeless in his bedroom by his father, one day after they all had a birthday party.

“I saw him lying on the floor. I ran and hugged him,” Vazquez Méndez’s father, Daniel Vasquez, told Telemundo44.

The teen’s parents have stated they had no clue what caused their son’s death.

According to NBC News, they had a birthday party for Mendez’s mom just the night before he died.

“I don’t understand what happened to my son because he had a life with many plans for him. I don’t even know what to say because he was a very obedient child,” the teen’s mother, María Anabel Méndez, said.

The cause of death of Yonatan Vazquez Méndez is under investigation.

A GoFundMe was created for the Vazquez Mendez family that had raised almost $6,000 as of Sunday, May 7.

“Yonathan was a son, brother, cousin, nephew, friend, and most importantly a child of God,” the fundraising page reads.

“He dedicated his time and life to Jesus Christ alongside his family and played the guitar in his congregation. During his free time he loved spending time with his family watching movies, play video games, while eating pizza and drinking his Starbucks. We ask during this difficult time that you pray for our family and we appreciate whatever amount God places in your heart, we thank you very much. God bless you!”

In an email obtained by Daily Voice, ACHS Principal Peter Balas broke the news of Yonatan’s terrible death to the school community.

“Yonatan has been part of the Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) family since he was in middle school, and his passing is a sad and tragic loss for his family, friends and our school community.

“He was always respectful and was well liked by his peers. On behalf of the entire Titan community, we send our thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

