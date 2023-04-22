Youth Wrestler Who Sucker-Punched His Opponent in the Face Charged With Assault After Reportedly Revealing His Motive to Police

The youth wrestler who hit his opponent in the face after losing has been charged with assault according to a local report.

The assault happened in Oak Park, Illinois on April 8. The two wrestlers were competing in a third-place 125-128 pound match at the 2023 Beat the Streets Developmental FS tournament, which was being held at Oak Park-River Forest High School.

CBS Chicago reported that police were called to the school in response to the incident on April 8 just after 4 p.m. While there, they interviewed the suspect, Hafid Alicea, and the parents of both teens.

Alicea revealed to police the reason he sucker-punched his opponent, Cooper Corder, was due to anger over his loss. The suspect and his family reportedly fully cooperated in the investigation.

On Thursday, Alicea received a local ordinance citation for assault and was charged under the Village of Oak Park code. A hearing has been scheduled for next month.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a witness captured disturbing footage showing a youth wrestler busting his opponent in the face after losing a match.

Spar Academy’s Corder (who is in orange) easily defeated Maine West High School’s Alicea (in blue) by a 14-2 score.

After the match concluded, the referee gestured for both wrestlers to come to the center of the mat so they can shake hands. Once Alicea arrives, Corder extended his hand.

This is when things took a shocking turn. Alicea suddenly punched his victorious opponent square in the face, sending him tumbling to the floor.

Hafid Alicea of Maine West (IL) throws a sucker punch at the line… #wtf pic.twitter.com/9m4HAxl2oF — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) April 14, 2023

TMZ reported that Corder suffered a broken nose and is now wearing a facemask at other wrestling events.

SPAR Academy founder Justin Pearch told TMZ there was no excuse for the punch.