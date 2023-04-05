“You’re a Sad Old Drunk! – You’re a G*ddam War Criminal!” – Nancy Pelosi Heckled by Numerous Protesters at NYC Event with Democrat Activist Paul Krugman (VIDEO)

Nancy Pelosi joined New York Times “economist” and nitwit Paul Krugman for a speech in Manhattan on Monday night.

During her performance Pelosi was heckled by members of the audience – not once… not twice… not three times… but FOUR different times over her record of war-mongering, corruption, theft and deceit.

Pelosi was screamed at first for hurling America into war after war based on her lies to the public. “A good place for you is in the gates of hell because you have a very bad obsession of getting us into war.”

She was then confronted for being an old drunk and war criminal.

Another heckler attacked Pelosi for her crooked work on the banking sector.

And Pelosi was also blamed for covering up the Nord Stream Pipeline explosion that was planned and executed by the Biden regime.

The old hypocrite leftists in the audience booed the hecklers despite previously supporting these very same issues.

The Daily Caller reported:

Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi was heckled Monday night at a Monday event with economist and columnist Paul Krugman. Pelosi and Krugman discussed a myriad of issues, including her role as the first female speaker of the House. The conference was derailed when several members of the crowd began heckling the sitting representative, who stepped down as speaker after the 2022 midterms. “You know Pelosi, that’s a very good place for you in the depths of hell,” one heckler screamed as she was removed from the event, according to video posted to Twitter. “For some reason, you have a very bad obsession of getting us into war. Hey, why is it that you did not admit that there were no WMDs in Iraq? You lied us into a war in Iraq. You got us to invade Afghanistan. Now over 90 percent of those people are impoverished and are dying. Why don’t you tell the truth about Nordstream?” “Why did we destroy Nordstream? You’re leaving millions of Germans without energy! … People like you should be arrested, you are a war criminal!” she continued to shout. After security removed the woman, a male heckler stood up and took the spotlight.