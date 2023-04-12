“You F***ing Slob!” – Leaked Divorce Documents Allegedly Reveal Radical California Democrat Katie Porter’s Horrifying Abuse of Her Ex-Husband, Including Dumping Boiling Potatoes on His Head!

California Democrat Katie Porter has long used her tale of overcoming domestic abuse from her ex-husband to win over voters. This has also helped make a her media darling as well.

Porter was no doubt hoping she could continue riding this fawning treatment to higher office. As Gateway Pundit readers know, Porter announced in January she was running for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat.

But now it appears she was the actual abuser in the relationship, which ended in 2013.

The Daily Mail obtained explosive divorce court documents alleging that Porter verbally and physically abused her ex-husband Matthew Hoffman in horrifying ways. One incident in 2006 involved Porter allegedly dumping a bowl of boiling potatoes right on Hoffman’s head after a nasty argument.

In a 2012 incident, Porter came home from work and discover the house had not been cleaned. She then slammed a glass coffee pot on the counter, causing glass shards to spray everywhere and cut Hoffman.

Other reported incidents included Porter calling Hoffman a “f***ing idiot and f***ing slob. Porter also reportedly refused to let Hoffman have a cell phone because he was “too f***ing dumb to operate it.”

Porter also reportedly struck her husband in face after he caught her verbally abusing their then two and a half years old middle son Paul.

The Daily Mail reported:

Vulgarities, hot potatoes, and shattered dishes: this is the back story of a rising California Democrat and how reports of anger issues created collateral damage that has shrouded her political career. Now Rep. Katie Porter wants to run for higher office, but can she convince the voters and donors that she's the best candidate for the decisive role? Porter's divorce almost became a matter for her House campaign to deal with in 2018, but it didn't – the California Democrat told the story of the domestic abuse she said she suffered to the Huffington Post. But after reports claimed she used abusive language toward staff, her divorce documents have resurfaced to DailyMail.com. On March 20, 2013, Porter and then-husband Matthew Hoffman filed for divorce but decided they would continue to live in the same home for the sake of their three children. But from there, the relationship deteriorated – with Porter and Hoffman filing restraining orders against each other and alleging abuse. Hoffman said Porter frequently said things like 'you f***ing idiot!' and 'you're f***ing incompetent.' 'She would not let me have a cell phone because she said, 'you're too f***ing dumb to operate it," Hoffman said. In another instance, Hoffman said that in 2012 Porter came home from work one day enraged that the house was not clean and slammed a glass coffee pot on the counter, causing glass shards to spray everywhere and cut him. 'This house is a mess! You f***ing slob! You're incompetent! What the f*** do you do all day!' Porter allegedly said while the three kids were nearby in the living room. Hoffman said Porter began picking up dishes and saying, 'Look how f***ing dirty this is.' In the Spring of 2006, Hoffman said Porter came into the kitchen as he was making mashed potatoes for dinner. As their oldest child Luke sat in the highchair, Porter looked at the potatoes in a ceramic bowl and yelled 'Can't you read the f***ing instructions!' 'She then took the ceramic bowl of steaming hot potatoes and dumped it on my head, burning my scalp,' Hoffman said. According to Hoffman's restraining order request, in November 2011, Porter decided she would have a C-Section to deliver their oldest daughter Elizabeth, named after Porter's law school mentor Warren. Hoffman alleged their middle son Paul, two and a half years old, was 'very excited to have a baby sister' and was talking to Porter about it. Hoffman said Porter stood over Paul and screamed, 'Get out of my face and leave me alone!' Hoffman said he rushed in, and Porter struck him in the face and said, 'Why can't you keep them away from me?'

No one should be surprised by Porter’s alleged actions. The Gateway Pundit reported on Porter’s despicable treatment of her staff.

The most egregious example of her abuse occurred when Porter fired a national security staffer for supposedly giving her COVID, claiming the staffer did not follow office protocol.

The staffer, Sasha Georgiades, worked arduously for Porter for two years as a Veteran and Service Member Liaison. Before going to work in Porter’s California office in 2020, Sasha served as a member of the U.S. Navy, earning a Letter of Commendation in the process.

She profusely apologized, explaining that her Navy friend had just been murdered and this contributed to her slipping.

Porter, however, stood by her decision.

Well, you gave me COVID. In 25 months, it took you not following the rules to get me sick. My children have nobody to care for them.

Such a vile person like Katie Porter has no business serving in public office.