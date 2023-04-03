Yikes. New Video Shows Gun-Grabbing Twink David Hogg Enjoying an Afternoon at the GUN Range Shooting Off GUNS

Oh my. Now this adds a new wrinkle to the Hogg story.

New video was published this past weekend of anti-Second Amendment advocate and Democrat mouthpiece David Hogg shooting guns for fun at a gun range.

Hogg has made it his life’s mission to take guns away from law-abiding citizens. Democrats believe it will make America safer when only criminals and cartel members have their illegal firearms.

Hogg made it into Harvard, not because of grades but because he as a far left activist.

He seems very stable.

I’m so fucking angry and tired of this bullshit it’s time to remind these fuckers they work for us not the NRA or the gun industry. Rally on you college campus this Tuesday to demand stronger gun laws from your state legislature- especially if your school is near a state capitol pic.twitter.com/umy9ReNf1E — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2023

Then this weekend footage surfaced of David Hogg enjoying an afternoon at the gun range.

Oh boy.

Via Catturd2.