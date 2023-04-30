“Yapping Puppy” Brian Kilmeade Lashes Out at Steve Bannon After He Loses Nearly 2/3s of Tucker’s Audience in Less than One Week

FOX News has absolutely FLATLINED after firing their top-rated host Tucker Carlson!

On Monday FOX News announced they were parting ways with their top-rated cable news host.

By Wednesday FOX News had lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers.

On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.

And by Friday FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week ago.

Brian Kilmeade will be replaced next week. FOX Corp hopes this will stop the bleeding.

In response to his failed stint on Tucker Carlson Brian Kilmeade told reporters, “We don’t have to change Fox News to make Steve Bannon happy.”

Kilmeade appeared with Frank Morano on The Other Side of Midnight this week where he attacked Steve Bannon and the War Room posse.

Here’s the transcript via Media Matters.

FRANK MORANO (HOST): A lot of folks are wondering what this portends for the future of Fox News Channel. You have a lot of folks, folks like Steve Bannon and others, basically declaring war on Fox and saying if you watch Fox, you’re part of the enemy. Where do you think this whole episode leaves Fox News and its viewership going forward? BRIAN KILMEADE (FOX NEWS HOST): Just as strong as ever. I mean, put it this way. I mean, did Sean Hannity change? Did Laura Ingraham change? Did Bret Baier change? Did The Five, the No. 1 show in all of television, change? Did Neil Cavuto change? I mean, what are you talking about? Tucker’s very different. He’s the original thought leader. I’m with his team now. They’re unbelievable in terms of producers. You’ve got a great producing team here. Anyone, Frank, if you’re ever out, someone’s going to walk in and there’s going to be a machine to help them out if you’re ever out. So every producing team of literally their own franchise. You know, for Steve Bannon to come out and criticize Fox, really? This guy got, I guess, fired from the Trump administration and then I hooked up with another writer and just ripped Trump from limb to limb? Then he gets himself in legal trouble and Trump pardons him, and now he’s a Trump loyalist. So, to me, I don’t know what they’re talking about. These are a bunch of people who think they can run this network and they can’t. And one thing I will tell you, nobody’s telling — all those names I just ran through, nobody tells Tucker what to do. No one tells us what to do. No one — Fox & Friends, three hours in the morning, three hour radio show, you know, something goes wrong, we have media relations call and say, “What happened?” That’s about it. So it’s the No. 1 show for 25 years. And I don’t think we have to curtail our format to make Steve Bannon happy.

Steve Bannon responded to Yapping Puppy Kilmeade.

Maybe Kilmeade should worry more about his ratings rather than hurling daggers at Steve Bannon.

What a joke.