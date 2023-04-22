WSJ: Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Deeper than Bank Has Acknowledged

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein were much deeper and extensive than what the bank has acknowledged.
The relationship between JPMorgan and Epstein also lasted years beyond when the bank announced they were closing the sex offender’s accounts.
The bank also reportedly met with Epstein for years after his first conviction.
Banking officials held meetings at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City townhouse between 2014 and 2017.
Reuters reported:
The bank has said it shut the convicted sex offender’s accounts in 2013, but its bankers were still meeting with him years later, people familiar with the matter said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. had ties to Jeffrey Epstein that ran deeper than the bank has acknowledged and extended years beyond when it decided to close the convicted sex offender’s accounts, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mary Erdoes, a top lieutenant to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, made two trips to Epstein’s townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, in 2011 and 2013, when Epstein still was a client of the bank, said the people familiar with the matter. She exchanged dozens of emails with him and discussed sharing with him fees related to a charitable fund the bank was considering launching, the people said.
John Duffy, who ran JPMorgan’s U.S. private bank for the ultrarich, went to Epstein’s townhouse for a meeting in April 2013, the people said. One month later, the private bank renewed an authorization allowing Epstein to borrow money against his accounts despite repeated warnings from compliance staffers about his unusual banking practices.
Justin Nelson, one of Epstein’s bankers at JPMorgan, had about a half-dozen meetings at Epstein’s townhouse between 2014 and 2017, the people said. He also traveled to Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico in 2016, the people said.