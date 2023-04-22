WSJ: Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Deeper than Bank Has Acknowledged

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein were much deeper and extensive than what the bank has acknowledged.

The relationship between JPMorgan and Epstein also lasted years beyond when the bank announced they were closing the sex offender’s accounts.

The bank also reportedly met with Epstein for years after his first conviction.

Banking officials held meetings at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City townhouse between 2014 and 2017.

Reuters reported: