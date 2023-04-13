WOW! Marco Rubio Slams Biden and Defends Trump in EPIC Rant (VIDEO)

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida appeared on the Sean Hannity show on Wednesday night and offered a scathing take on the Biden administration, while defending Trump in the process.

He correctly noted that Biden’s foreign policy is leading the U.S. to ruin while Democrats continue to obsess over their dark fantasies about Trump and the Russia collusion hoax.

Where has this Marco Rubio been for the last few years? As they say, better late than never.

From FOX News:

Marco Rubio torches Biden admin’s focus on trans issues as China tensions rise: ‘Incompetent band of fools’ Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called out the Biden administration for being an “incompetent band of fools” and embarrassing the U.S. on the world stage. Rubio joined “Hannity” Tuesday night to call out the Biden administration for showing weakness and prioritizing issues like trans rights over demonstrating strength and deterrence to the rest of the world. “We have a world that realizes we have a president that can barely put together complete sentences, appears incoherent, oftentimes doesn’t even know where he is in many cases in some of these places that allowed spy balloons to be flown over our head, that abandoned billions of dollars of American military equipment left over into the hands of the Taliban and spends all day talking about electric vehicles and solar panels that he knows we’re going to have to buy from China.” Rubio also pointed out that under the Biden administration, the U.S. has a justice system that “indicts political opponents,” and tries to “infiltrate sources to spy on Catholic churches” but allows criminals to run rampant and destroy major U.S. cities. “They spend their time talking about transgender issues and all kinds of racial disparity stuff, not defending our country,” said Rubio. “We’re focused on the fact that now some man pretending to be a woman gets paid millions of dollars to sell Nike sports bras and Bud Light. So the world looks at that and said, this place is a laughingstock, and they react to it.”

Watch the whole thing below, this is great:

Our enemies don’t fear us & our allies don’t trust us because Biden and the leftists are turning our country into a global laughingstock pic.twitter.com/vG6GIQ7TOi — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 12, 2023

Again, where has this Marco Rubio been?