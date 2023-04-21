World War III WATCH: Secretary General of NATO: All NATO “Allies Agree Ukraine will Become a Member” (VIDEO)

*World War III Watch*

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg this week said all NATO allies agree Ukraine will become a member.

“All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a NATO member,” Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with CNN.

Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday also made a surprise visit to Kiev and delivered remarks alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO,” Stoltenberg said, “and over time, our support will help you make this possible.”

Stoltenberg’s statements come as leaked documents reveal the US has special forces on the ground in Ukraine.

Joe Biden has sent billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine over the last year.

Biden has sent M1 Abrams tanks, missiles and US troops to the region to fight against a nuclear power.

Wikileaks cables showed NATO warnings before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The expansion of NATO in the region is what is causing Russia’s aggression.

