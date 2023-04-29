World War III Watch: Russian Pilot Tries to ‘Dogfight’ American Jets to Provoke US

*World War 3 Watch*

A Russian pilot tried to ‘dogfight’ American jets over Syria in an effort to provoke the US.

Russian pilots have been buzzing US fighter jets over the last several weeks.

This is the new norm under a Joe Biden presidency.

A nuclear power is trying to provoke the US and draw us into World War 3.

In March two Russian Su-27 aircraft attacked a US Reaper drone and dumped fuel on the drone over the Black Sea.

CNN reported: