Woke Protesters Destroy Bible While Disrupting Conservative Speaker at College Campus in New York – Perform Multiple Bizarre Stunts in Middle of Speech (VIDEO)

The day a conservative is able to get through a speech at a far-left university of indoctrinated communists without incident will be its own headline.

Conservative pundit Ian Haworth was at The State University of New York at Albany (SUNY Albany) to give a speech titled “Free speech on Campus” stressing the importance of free speech on college campuses. As The Daily Mail reported, the premise of Haworth’s talk was about how the left is destroying the First Amendment on campus.

Right before Haworth began, leftist students set out to prove his point. They shouted multiple profanities at him and Turning Point USA, which was sponsoring Haworth’s speech.

WATCH:

🧵 Last night, I was at the University of Albany to speak with @TPUSA. My argument: free speech is being destroyed on college campuses. And like clockwork, some deranged protesters showed up and used the heckler's veto to try and shut down the event. pic.twitter.com/NZdUgh2emm — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

“Fuck Ian” is another creative choice. Someone’s an English Literature major!@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/U7adubCAnr — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

During the heckler’s veto, Haworth noted that while the students were chanting, “No cops, no KKK, no TPUSA!” They were thrilled to eat the pizza provided by…TPUSA!

Haworth described this as “the most socialist thing” he had ever seen.

The most socialist thing I’ve ever seen is a bunch of deranged students screaming “no cops, no KKK, no @TPUSA” at a Jewish immigrant while also happily shoveling free pizza down their throats paid for by…@TPUSA! “Sure, they’re Nazis, but who doesn’t love a free slice?” pic.twitter.com/PWJdklGhAL — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

Then something even more bizarre happened. In the middle of the disruption, some of the woke protesters decided to form a conga line, which is a traditional Cuban carnival dance.

Isn’t the left constantly lecturing conservatives on “cultural appropriation.” The irony here is quite thick.

Things started to get REAL weird when a conga line formed. Not one person seemed concerned that this is a traditional Cuban carnival dance, and is therefore an act of cultural appropriation.@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/REzH9clyq9 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

Then the students removed their Crocs and performed this stunt to eventually take over the room.

Finally, Haworth revealed that protesters had destroyed a Bible “for no reason whatsoever” while shouting him down.

Someone also destroyed a Bible for no reason whatsoever.@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/fcoKhAWUxm — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

Fox News reported that thanks to the disruption, Haworth’s speech was eventually moved to another venue.

Haworth provides this statement to Fox News: