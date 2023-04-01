Wild Night Across US! Deadly Tornadoes Ravage Multiple States, Earthquake Rattles Southern California

by

It was a wild night across the US.

Deadly tornadoes ravaged multiple states in the Midwest and South Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

A “catastrophic” tornado ripped through Little Rock, Arkansas on Friday.

More than 600 people are injured due to the tornado.

A massive tornado ripped through parts of Iowa.

A tornado caused a roof to collapse at a theater in Belvedere, Illinois Friday night.

260 people were reportedly at a concert when the roof collapsed.

A tornado was also reported in Tennessee.

Did you feel it?

Southern California was rattled by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake Friday evening.

Although a 4.2 magnitude quake is considered small for California, residents reportedly felt the quake in San Diego County and Orange County.

The quake hit near the Palomar Observatory in North San Diego County.

People described the tremor as “two quick jolts.”

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 