Why Haven’t the Police Who Took Down the Nashville Shooter Been Invited to the White House?

The police who took down Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale are being hailed as heroes for acting so quickly and running towards the danger.

In situations like this, the police would normally be honored with a visit to the White House, yet this hasn’t happened in their case.

Why do you suppose that is?

From the New York Post:

Nashville cops should be given White House honors, police group says The officers who skillfully gunned down Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale should receive “the highest honors,” including an in-person visit to the White House, a police group said Friday. Metro Nashville Police Officers Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbert who fired upon Hale —bringing an abrupt end to her 14-minute shooting spree — and their team displayed “second-to-none” heroism when they rushed into the Covenant elementary school, said Joseph Imperatrice, founder of Blue Lives Matter New York City. “These officers are heroes and the actions of the White House should reflect that with the highest honors awarded to them in person in Washington,” Imperatice added. Metro Nashville Police officers were seen in body camera footage running into the private elementary school around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, minutes after Hale, 28, shot through a locked side door and slipped in. Transgender Hale killed three schoolchildren and three staffers before the officers were able to get to her on the second floor of the school. A spokesperson for Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles told the Post the congressman believes Engelbert and Collazo “deserve to be honored by the entire country — including their local community, the State of Tennessee, Congress, and the White House.”

It’s pretty obvious what’s going on here.

Joe Biden simply can’t be seen honoring police officers who shot and killed a trans person, even though the person in question was shooting and killing children.

If Biden were to honor them in any way, the base of the Democrat party would throw a fit, and the people advising Biden know this.