Whose Side Are They On? Republican Senators Help Dems Advance Biden’s Judicial Nominees

Some Republican Senators are helping advance Joe Biden’s agenda.

Due to the absence of Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is on medical leave, the Senate Judiciary Committee is tied with ten Democrats and ten Republicans.

This means that without Republican support, Democrats can’t advance judicial nominees.

On Thursday, The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced seven judicial nominees with the help of some Republican Senators.

Republican senators Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley, and Mike Lee are among those who voted for Democrat nominees.

The Epoch Times reported:

Republican senators joined Democrat colleagues in advancing multiple judicial nominees from a Senate panel after a weekslong pause due to the absence of a Democrat senator. The Senate Judiciary Committee discharged seven nominees from President Joe Biden on April 20 as at least one Republican joined all remaining Democrats on the panel. GOP senators helped advance Jeffrey Cummings and LaShonda Hunt, nominated as U.S. District Court judges for the Northern District of Illinois; Orelia Merchant, nominated as U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of New York; Michael Farbiarz and Robert Kirsch, nominated as U.S. District Court judges for the District of New Jersey; and Monica Almadani and Wesley Hsu, nominated as U.S. District Court judges for Central District of California. … Without Republican support, Democrats cannot advance nominees to the full Senate. The judiciary panel is charged with considering nominees offered by Biden. Feinstein voted by proxy for each nominee, but proxy votes are only allowed under committee rules if they are not the deciding vote, CNN reported.

Five nominees who didn’t get bipartisan support were shelved.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Durbin has sought to advance batches of judicial nominees together at one time, regardless of whether they have bipartisan support. He chose to shelve five nominees lacking GOP support, including Michael Delaney to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. Delaney, New Hampshire’s former deputy attorney general, has been criticized by Democratic senators concerned about his handling of a 2015 case in which Delaney requested that an underage sexual assault victim’s identity be unmasked if the suit went to trial. Other nominees who were tabled include Amanda K. Brailsford, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Idaho, S. Kato Crews, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Colorado, and Molly R. Silfen, to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Earlier in the week, an attempt by Democrats to temporarily replace Senator Feinstein was blocked by Republicans.

Newsweek reported:

The GOP has blocked an attempt to temporarily replace Senator Dianne Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee as the California Democrat recovers from illness after Republican Senator Lindsey Graham objected to the resolution. … South Carolina Senator Graham, the Judiciary ranking member, objected to the plan to temporarily replace Feinstein on the panel, arguing it would be "harmful" to the Senate. … "This is about a handful of judges that you can't get the votes for," Graham said while raising his objection. "I want to process judges fairly, but the reason this is being made is to try to change the numbers on the committee in a way that I think would be harmful to the Senate, and to pass out a handful of judges that I think should never be on the bench," he said.

Graham has previously been accused of fast-tracking Biden nominees.

