White House Condemns Bud Light Boycott — Says ‘Dangerous Rhetoric’ and ‘Vitriolic Language and Violence’ Needs to Stop (VIDEO)

The White House has condemned the boycott of Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch over the company’s partnership with controversial transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The company has lost over $6 billion in market capitalization since the partnership with Mulvaney was announced.

During Thursday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the conservative boycott.

“The transgender actor and influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been the target of a barrage of attacks from anti-trans individuals online after she did an ad with Bud Light a couple of weeks ago,” asked CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes. “She’s someone who has been here to the White House. She interviewed the president last year and he had a lot of warm words for her. Has anyone here at the White House reached out to her since she became the target of these attacks?”

“So don’t have any calls to review at this time,” Jean-Pierre replied. “And I don’t have anything to say specifically about this report, but what I can say, when a transgender American posts a video about a brand of beer they enjoy, and it leads to bomb threats, it’s clear that that level of violence and vitriol against a transgender American has to stop.”

“And the president has been very clear. I just laid this out. The administration has, is going to do everything that they can to protect LGBTQI+ people who are under attack,” the press secretary continued. “And that’s what we’ve been seeing across the country, especially in statehouses. And so we’re going to fight alongside them to protect their rights.”

Jean-Pierre then began rambling about “dangerous rhetoric,” “vitriolic language,” and “violence.” It is unclear what alleged “violence” she is referring to — beyond mean words.

“They should be allowed to be who they are, who they want to be, and they should be able to speak out against, and we should be able to speak out and others should be able to speak out, against hate and discrimination. But look, that type of dangerous rhetoric, that type of vitriolic language and violence? That needs to stop,” KJP said.

Mulvaney, an adult biological male, has become controversial over his “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok and meeting with President Joe Biden on “Day 222 of being a girl” to advocate for allowing minors to transition.

The activist-influencer said at the time, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”

Mulvaney has been silent on social media for over two weeks — since the scandal broke.