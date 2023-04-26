Whether in Ukraine or Sudan, Death Follows Victoria Nuland Wherever She Goes

Death seems to follow Victoria Nuland wherever she goes. Whether it’s in Ukraine or in Sudan, people die.

Victoria Nuland was known as the midwife of Maidan – the Obama-Biden point person reportedly running the overthrow of the Ukrainian Presidency in 2013-14.

Ukraine 2014 Coup d’état

After violent events associated with the Maidan revolution protests, Ukraine’s parliament ousted President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014 and replaced him with Petro Poroshenko. Disposed Yanukovich was an existential threat because his amicable relations with Russia impeded Ukraine from becoming a European member and NATO from expanding to Russia’s border. Assistant U.S. Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, the midwife of Maidan, threatened sanctions against Ukraine’s government if President Viktor Yanukovych remained in office. (Over 100 people were killed in the protests.)

Assistant US Assistant Secretary of State for Victoria Nuland handing out cakes to Yanukovych protesters on the Independence Square in Kiev on December 10, 2013.

The Obama-Biden Administration helped create instability in Ukraine, leading to a Mafia-like climate where potential Russian aggression leads to Ukraine demanding protection. Protection money is easily extorted, benefiting Hunter Biden and indirectly Joe Biden.

After the coup, the US installed leaders and the Biden’s began moving money from Ukrain to the family coffers.

That was just the beginning for Nuland. She was involved in the Steele dossier and worked with Eric Ciaramello who was suspected of being the person behind the first bogus impeachment of President Trump.

Recently Nuland admitted that the US had biolabs in Ukraine. This was months after Russia released information that this was the case.

We now know that Nuland visited Sudan recently to encourage the country not to align with Russia.

Timeline of events in Sudan.

What is happening in Sudan? – Russia agrees with Sudan on the construction of a naval base. – Biden talks Sudan out of the deal. Biden allocates $288 million to Sudan. – Victoria Nuland is coming to Sudan. A month later, war begins in Sudan.

Someone should have told Sudan about Victoria Nuland. Death follows her. After Nuland’s reported visit, Sudan broke out in a conflict and people died.

Biden came in and got the people out of the US embassy after the conflict started but like with Afghanistan, Americans in Sudan were left to fend for themselves. Today it’s been reported that two Americans have died in the country so far.

This is Victoria Nuland and what follows her.