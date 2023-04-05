“Where Are the Subpoenas? – Did They Forget What the January 6 Committee Did to Us?” – Kash Patel Calls on GOP Lawmakers to Subpoena Bragg and His Cronies (VIDEO)

On Tuesday NYC DA Alvin Bragg announced 34 indictments against President for non-crimes related to a non-disclosure agreement with a stripper. Bragg later admitted he did not identify a crime in his indictment of the former president. He didn’t have to. He’s a Marxist DA living in New York City. The rules do not apply to Democrats. And you make up the laws as you go along.

Bragg’s charges against President Trump were shockingly weak – even several fake news outlets admitted it.

On Wednesday Kash Patel called on GOP lawmakers to immediately issue subpoenas on Bragg and his cronies.

Kash reminded the War Room audience of how Democrats used January 6 Unselect Committee to harass and abuse Trump administration officials and lie to the American public for several months after the government-infiltrated and organized protests on Capitol Hill.

Kash Patel: I’m glad Donald Trump is capitalizing on the thing that strikes at the heart of Americans, and that is a two-tier system of justice. I’m sorry that Donald Trump has to be the figure to go through this, but he’s the only one that can lead us through it and defeat it. We saw it in Russiagate. We saw it in the Ukraine impeachment and impeachment two. We saw it on January 6th. We’re seeing in the classified documents case, and now we are seeing at the state court level in New York City, the capital of the world. And the only way to educate the world on this is to have a warrior like Donald Trump lead the charge on a two-tier system of justice. And that’s what Alvin Bragg has corruptly, put front and center for all to see… I don’t want this case to end tomorrow. I don’t want it to end next week. I want Donald Trump and company to bleed Alvin Bragg dry over the next two years of discovery so we can educate the American public on the fraud and corruption that is the New York State judicial system and the DOJ and FBI that helped fund this prosecution. I want every member of Congress, like I called on last night. Where are the subpoenas? Alvin Bragg has already said he used federal funds to investigate and prosecute Donald Trump in a state court. Why hasn’t the Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committees issued subpoena after subpoena? Do they forget what the January 6 Committee did to us? There is a two-tier system of justice, not just in the executive and judicial branches, but in the legislative branches. And I’m calling on Congress to act and put the documents out with the receipts, as Steve Bannon always says, so the American people can read them. It is not a right-wing conspiracy. The two tier system of justice is here, and we have to destroy it.

