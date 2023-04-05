James O’Keefe put on a ‘disguise’ and spoke to members of the press outside of the courtroom during Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts related to so-called ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal.

Alvin Bragg didn’t explain what exactly he wants to convict Trump of in the charging documents.

Bragg told reporters he doesn’t have to tell anyone what the underlying felony is.

He’s just allowed to charged Trump with 34 felonies without explaining what the underlying offense was

Lefty reporters told James O’Keefe that they want Trump in prison even if he didn’t commit a crime.

“Whatever reason he is in prison is good for me,” a producer at Eurovision Americas Inc told O’Keefe.

A New York Times photographer told O’Keefe he would be happy if Trump was imprisoned: “Whatever it takes.”

A cameraman for ABC News admitted Bragg is election rigging.

“Hopefully he doesn’t get the nominee and just goes away,” one ABC News cameraman told O’Keefe.

WATCH: