“What Were These Family Members Doing to Receive This Money?” – Rep. James Comer with Maria Bartiromo on the Biden Family Money Laundering Schemes

Representative James Comer was on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his recent revelations about the Biden family.

Rep. James Comer shared today with Maria Bartiroma that there are many more LLCs and many more countries involved in the Biden family money laundering schemes.

China is probably the most reputable country that the Biden family was dealing with. The question remains, what were these family members doing to receive this money? There’s no rhyme or reason for some of these Biden family members to receive any type of payment from our adversaries around the world not including the number that we’ve uncovered and we’re still digging through these pay violations.

Then Maria discussed a possible reason for the payments the Biden family was receiving. Something that we discussed at the TGP for some time. Joe Biden gave Chinese firms easy access to US markets where they wouldn’t have to comply with the rigorous Sarbanes-Oxley regulation that US companies had to comply with.

The Biden’s tried to cover up the money they received from US adversaries by having payments sent to multiple Bidens.

Here is Maria’s interview with James Comer.