‘We Will Kill You” – College Student Arrested for Threatening to Kill Member of Congress Over Opposition to ‘The Gays’

A college student was arrested in Vermont this week after allegedly threatening to kill an unnamed member of Congress over opposition to ‘the gays.’

‘We Will Kill You’: College Student Charged With Threatening Member Of Congress For Opposition To ‘The Gays’ A Keene State College student was charged with making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress over their stance on “the gays,” the Department of Justice confirmed on Monday. Allan Poller made an appearance in federal court on Monday after allegedly making a call threatening to kill an unidentified member of the House of Representatives on March 29, according to the press release. Poller left a voicemail to the representative during which he said he would “take a bullet to your fucking head if you fuck with my rights anymore.” “Hi, my name is Allan Poller, A-L-L-A-N P-O-L-L-E-R, phone number []8931. And I just want to let you know, Representative [Name], if you keep on coming for the gays, we’re gonna strike back and I guarantee you, you do not want to fuck with us,” he said, according to the press release. “We will kill you if that’s what it takes. I will take a bullet to your fucking head if you fuck with my rights anymore. And then if you want to keep going down that path, you know who’s next.” Poller was charged with “transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another,” the press release reads. He faces “up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.”

The #FBI has arrested Allan Poller, a student at Keene State College, for threatening to kill a member of the United States House of Representatives. He was taken into custody without incident in Springfield, VT. https://t.co/NYmbcpo8fP — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) April 3, 2023

