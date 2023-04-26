“We Call on Ray Epps to Come On Gateway Pundit or Come on the War Room and Face This Audience!” – Steve Bannon and Jim Hoft Challenge DOJ’s Favorite Protest Leader to Come on and Explain New Video of His Violent Criminal Conduct on Jan. 6 (VIDEO)



These eight Trump supporters are serving years in prison for “touching” a giant Trump sign that was thrown at police on January 6, 2021. No officers were injured in what the government ruled was an “assault” on police. Ray Epps was also filmed hurling this sign at police but for some reason was never charged with a crime.

On Sunday night “60 Minutes” ran an entire fluff piece on Ray Epps, defending his conduct leading Trump supporters to the US Capitol, breaking through two sets of barriers, and urging Trump supporters to enter the US Capitol on January 6.

The once respected news magazine ran an entire segment defending Ray Epps and NEVER ONCE mentioned his criminal assault that day!

The fake news outlet HID THIS from the American public!

In his testimony before the sham January 6 Committee on January 21, 2022, insisted “I don’t break the law” and “It’s not in my DNA.”

But this was not true. Ray Epps was not being honest in his testimony under oath to the sham committee. Ray Epps, a likely federal cut-out, was never arrested despite leading crowds to the US Capitol and taking part in a criminal assault.

We have the evidence on Epps.

In the damning video below first captured by Patty McMurray, Ray Epps is filmed hoisting a massive Trump sign with several other Trump supporters. Epps was likely leading the efforts as he led the crowd when they breached not just the first set of barriers to the US Capitol but also the second set of barriers to the US Capitol that day. (another crime)

You can see Ray Epps in the video near the corner of the sign.

The protesters walk it over to where the police are standing outside the US Capitol.

Ray Epps is with them the entire time. After the sign is released the Ray Epps pops up and is seen standing and directing the crowd.

This was captured on video. Patty McMurray discovered this clip.

In January The Gateway Pundit posted an additional video of Ray Epps hurling the sign at police.

Please Note: No police officers were hurt during the incident.

Today several men are sitting in prison for touching the sign that passed over their heads that Ray Epps was hurling at police.

As Kelly Wilde reported earlier – Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences:



Ray Epps was never charged for pushing this massive sign at police.

The individuals below were not as lucky. These eight men were charges with an average 3 years in prison for touching this sign as it passed over their head on January 6.

Ray Epps walks free today.

** Charles “Brad” Smith (41 months)

You can donate to Charles “Brad” Smith here.

** Marshall Neefe (41 months)

You can support Marshall Neefe here.

** Thomas Hamner (30 months)

Please donate to Thomas Hamner here.

** Howard Richardson (46 months)

Please donate to Howard Richardson here.

** Alan Byerly (34 months)

You can donate to Alan Byerly here.

** Jose Padilla (held 25 months)

You can donate to Jose Padilla here.

** Jonathan Copeland. uncertain sentence at this time.

** Sean McHugh – 22 months in prison and still waiting for trial.

You can donate to Sean McHugh here.

These men are serving years in prison for touching the sign – over 16 years total combined.

The average sentence for these men is around 3 years in prison – for TOUCHING the sign that Ray Epps hurled at police.

This is absolute tyranny. Our government is openly attacking its citizens.

Although many were trying to avoid being hit by it themselves, Epps clearly shoves the sign so hard that it knocks McHugh’s mom to the ground.

Ray Epps is a free man tonight.