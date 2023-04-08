“We All Have To Be Very Careful” – Democrats Worried About Celebrating Trump Indictment

After years of witch hunts against Donald Trump, some Democrats are finally realizing that they can backfire.

According to a report, Trump’s recent indictment is worrying some Democrat lawmakers.

One Democrat representative said, “I think we all have to be very careful. There is a high risk of Donald Trump becoming a victim.”

They are worried people will see what Trump’s indictment is, a politically motivated witch hunt.

House Democratic leadership even told members they don’t have to comment on the indictment at all – for those who do comment they were advised to keep the messaging basic.

The Western Journal reported:

Congressional Democrats are not as uniformly celebratory over the charging, arrest and arraignment of former President Donald Trump as one might expect. Axios spoke to a number of lawmakers, some of whom understandably wanted to remain anonymous if they were going to share their true feelings about the indictment. “I think we all have to be very careful. There is a high risk of Donald Trump becoming a victim,” one Democratic representative told Axios. “We don’t need to put kerosene on a fire.” … An unnamed “Democratic leadership aide” told the outlet that party leaders in the House were reminding members they they were under no obligation to comment on Trump’s indictment at all — advice that President Joe Biden seems to have received, as well.

Some Democrats tried to change the subject from Trump’s indictment in their responses – other Democrats had positive reactions to the indictment.

Axios reported:

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) turned a lot of Democrats’ heads on Friday in a statement on Trump’s indictment: “Folks need to be done with Trump … [we] have to keep our attention on the actual work of leading this country.” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) told Axios many of her colleagues concur with Landsman that “we need to be focused on what the issues are.” “There isn’t a role for Congress in this,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a former Trump impeachment manager. “You will see Democrats stay very focused on the things that matter in people’s lives. I think most people are beyond Donald Trump … [and are not] following these legal proceedings.” … Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), one of several “squad” progressives who has offered more unequivocally positive reactions to Trump’s prosecution, has said his constituents have fueled his vocal response.

Even Democrats know this indictment is weak!

