WAYNE ROOT: Whether You Like it or Not, the “National Divorce” of America is Happening. Here is the Proof.

I’ve been talking about a “National Divorce” for two years now- ever since a rigged and stolen 2020 presidential election that I predicted would usher in a communist takeover of the USA.

Boy was I right.

Now everyone is talking about a “National Divorce.” GOP Congressmen. A GOP presidential candidate. Sports commentator Jason Whitlock on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. Rasmussen polling shows 34% of the nation approves of a “National Divorce”- including 47% of Republican voters.

I just wrote a book about how to start the conversation with a kind of “trial separation.” Instead of mommy and daddy divorcing, we could live in separate bedrooms, under the same roof, for the good of the kids. That’s my version of playing it safe. We start with a simple, easy “trial separation.”

It explains how we can build our own conservative parallel economy. We spend our money only with conservative and patriotic companies. And we defund and starve the left- woke liberal companies that fund Democrat politicians intent on destroying America.

This strategy is a simple, easy way to start the process. And it keeps you safe. You can fight this battle in the privacy of your own home. No one can stop you. You can choose to spend your money however you’d like.

Part II is what I call “The Great American Relocation.” This strategy is also simple and easy. I first predicted this in my 2005 book, “Millionaire Republican.” I urged conservatives and Christians to get away from crazy, radical, extreme, woke states. In other words, escape from places like New York and California to a red state. It’s a free country, you have free will. Vote with your feet. No one can stop you.

It’s happening right now in hyper-speed.

In the past few years millions of Americans have left deep blue states like New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois…and relocated to red states like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South and North Carolina, Idaho, Utah, even to my purple (but zero tax) state of Nevada.

It’s working. Red states are booming. Sometimes it seems the whole California has moved to my state. Half the license plates at any shopping mall in Las Vegas say “California.” Nevada is thriving. We just elected a Republican Governor (Joe Lombardo) and Lt. Governor (Stavros Anthony). By the way, both of them are former police officers. I’ll bet that’s the first time that’s ever happened in the history of America!

All the fastest growing state economies in America are red states. Coincidence? All the states with the lowest unemployment are red states. Coincidence?

Red states (like Texas and Florida) are BOOMING- prosperous economy, everyone has a job. Blue states will be left with dying economies and no one to pay the bills.

Millions of Americans have left behind blue states and brought their incomes, assets and businesses to red states. Isn’t that a form of “National Divorce?”

Here are a few examples of this “National Divorce” happening in just the past week…

*Chicago elected an even more Marxist moron as Mayor than the last one. Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson appears to hate white people, business owners and police. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/brandon-johnson-makes-racism-closing-pitch-chicago-mayoral-race

He wants insane levels of taxation. He wants to defund the police. He supports the failing teacher’s union (they funded his campaign). He blames all the problems in Chicago on…drumroll please…the business community. Chicago just officially committed suicide.

*Yet in North Carolina, a state legislator switched from lifelong Democrat to Republican, giving the GOP a veto-proof legislature. She said she doesn’t even recognize her old party anymore. She says Democrats attacked her for putting an American flag on her car and for supporting prayer.

Northern states going deeper blue. Southern states are going deeper red. Sound familiar? It’s the “National Divorce” I’ve been predicting. It’s happening right in front of your eyes.

Lastly, there were two more incidents in the past week that prove the need for some kind of divorce or separation…

*For the first time in history we just witnessed a beer commit suicide. Budweiser, the formerly conservative company, who sells beer to mostly conservative macho men, chose a transgender person as their spokesman. Budweiser has lost their mind. Millions are now boycotting Bud. They just destroyed a century of positive branding with one woke, incredibly dumb miscalculation.

*President Biden (the illegitimate brain-dead zombie puppet) said, “Transgender people shape our nation’s soul.” No, this was not a skit on “Saturday Night Live.”

Call it a “National Divorce.” Call it a “trial separation.” Call it a “Great American Relocation.” Call it whatever you want. But we have to make plans to get away from these insane, radical, extreme, communist SUICIDE BOMBERS.

I have lots of ideas and strategies in my new #1 national bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” If you have other creative ideas, please send them my way. We need all the help we can get. And we need to figure out what to do – quickly. The clock is ticking.

